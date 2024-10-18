Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wagmtv.com

    Law enforcement reminds drivers of license plate laws in Maine

    By Rothery Sullivan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 41
    Add a Comment
    Peggy Beck
    1d ago
    So they'll fine people for not having a front plate or an unreadable plate, but don't stop the phone addicts that can't put their phone down while driving. 😡
    Tara Hayes
    1d ago
    ok everything made sense except one thing when it hard to read the number because of tint, a plate cover, RAIN, dust or snow.. okay RAIN? please tell me what your supposed to do about that? 🤣🤣🤣
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent3 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    FBI Arrests Man Who Searched ‘How Can I Know for Sure If I Am Being Investigated by the FBI’
    Gizmodo3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    The Massive Antique Store In Maine Where You Can Easily Spend Hours Hunting For Treasures
    familydestinationsguide.com5 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    What Is The Earliest A Bar In Maine Can Legally Serve A Drink?
    I-95 FM2 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Man works 42 years at minimum wage and barely gets a farewell – but there's a happy ending
    Indy1002 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Mom watches on in horror as her young children dangle upside down on malfunctioning fair ride for 15 minutes
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    You’ve Probably Driven the Oldest Road in Maine Without Realizing It
    Seacoast Current3 days ago
    Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
    MarketRealist6 days ago
    He was left to die in a garbage can as a newborn, and now wants justice
    CBS Chicago2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Urgent manhunt for escaped prisoner on the run overnight as cops release photo & warn ‘call 999’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    I quit my job to look after my grandchildren. My son initially paid me $10 an hour, but now I gladly do it for free.
    Insider3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy