    • PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

    Colin McNickle: Allegheny County can, and must, pare its budget

    By Colin McNickle,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 13
    Guest
    1d ago
    If you can't come up with ideas on how to cut spending by now, rather than raising taxes, then you people should not be in government. How about freezing salaries? How about working with a Skelton crew instead of hiring more people. How about stop spending money on projects that don't work. Or hiring people to do surveys. YOUR jobs is to be creative Amd to find ways to improve our country without spending a zillion dollars. Incomptence.
    Bobby C
    2d ago
    This is a fine example of what happens when you make all kinds of crazy promises to get elected and who gets screwed, the taxpayers.
