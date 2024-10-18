Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Bus driver retires after 54 years of service

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Dana Ward
    3h ago
    54 years at one job is unheard of now. God bless in your much earned retirement. 💖
    Blue Republican 2.0
    13h ago
    Congrats to him serving the community 👍
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDonald's tribute to senator 'like mental stab'
    BBC3 hours ago
    Plan for 6,000 new homes approved by council
    BBC2 days ago
    Man who stabbed mother to death cleared of murder
    BBC2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Woman living in UK for 22 years faces deportation
    BBC2 days ago
    Overnight blaze at industrial site
    BBC1 day ago
    'We don't feel safe running shops in the city'
    BBC2 days ago
    Brazilian police arrested the hacker who stole everyone’s SSN
    The Verge2 days ago
    Arrests after woman dies in four-vehicle crash
    BBC3 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Inside the world's first TV station run for and by people with learning disabilities
    BBC16 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Mother to hold vigil for sons killed by father
    BBC8 hours ago
    Children arrested after funeral car set on fire
    BBC1 day ago
    Rescuers Tried To Save This Lost Woman With Dementia, And Then Her Dog Led Them Right To Her
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Police officer charged with assault of girl, 14
    BBC2 days ago
    Crash victim, 20, was 'beautiful, inside and out'
    BBC6 hours ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Family relieved after FDA approves two treatments for rare disease
    12onyourside.com1 day ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Barns on fire as residents warned to stay indoors
    BBC1 day ago
    Mom who covered birthmark for decades doesn’t want to ‘hide’ it anymore
    talker.news1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Three arrested after body of man found in house
    BBC5 hours ago
    Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
    UPI News1 day ago
    Diwali festival aims to bring communities together
    BBC1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy