    • ABC Action News

    Hurricanes Helene & Milton Relief: Local Group Hurricane Relief Warriors Collecting Donations

    2 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    3 killed and 8 injured in a mass shooting after a homecoming game in Mississippi
    ABC Action News23 hours ago
    Flesh-eating bacteria cases rise in Florida after hurricanes Helene and Milton
    ABC Action News2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    USDA names schools that may be affected by recall of meat and poultry over listeria concerns
    ABC Action News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Cuba’s electrical grid goes offline after one of the island's major power plant fails
    ABC Action News2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Bed Bath & Beyond is returning to brick and mortar stores — at a rival
    ABC Action News1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Cubans begin third day without power as hurricane nears
    ABC Action News5 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago

