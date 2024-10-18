Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Broadway World

    The Pompano Players' I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens Next Month

    By Stephi Wild,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Video: Inside the WARRIORS Album Release With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Video: Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney Benson Sing 'For A Moment' from THE LITTLE MERMAID 2
    Broadway World4 hours ago
    Review: MISERY at Springer Opera House
    Broadway World2 days ago
    Jordan Davis, Scotty McCreery and Weston Frank Come to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    Broadway World2 days ago
    Disney's THE LION KING On Sale At the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale Tomorrow
    Broadway World2 days ago
    Photos: Dan Butler, Samantha Mathis, and More in ANOTHER SHOT Off-Broadway
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Reveals 2025 Season Lineup
    Broadway World2 days ago
    PLANTERS® Kicks Off the Holidays-Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews
    Broadway World6 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Review: BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA at BrightSide Theatre
    Broadway World5 hours ago
    Broadway Returns to The Lake House in December
    Broadway World2 days ago
    HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Will Make London Premiere
    Broadway World2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    St. Petersburg City Theatre Calls For Support After Hurricane Milton Causes Major Damage
    Broadway World2 days ago
    B Angie B Returns With New Single 'It's You'
    Broadway World5 hours ago
    THE WIZARD OF OZ Announced At Playhouse On The Square
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Photos: Off The Wall Productions Presents TIN CHURCH
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Issues Updates on Upcoming Concerts Impacted by Hurricane Milton
    Broadway World1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Berkeley Rep to Host California Educational Theatre Association Conference
    Broadway World1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy