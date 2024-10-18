Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goal.com

    Man Utd could create Jurgen Klopp's first Red Bull problem! Red Devils want star RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - but deal hinges on one huge 'factor'

    By Aditya Gokhale,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Kaizer Chiefs want Magesi FC & Mamelodi Sundowns combined! The difference between Nabi and Guardiola is the location - Castillo pass to Du Preez was influenced by Messi' - Fans
    goal.com1 day ago
    Arsenal women's player ratings vs West Ham: Stina Blackstenius stars after replacing anonymous Alessia Russo as Mariona Caldentey and Rosa Kafaji fire manager-less Gunners to much-needed WSL win
    goal.com8 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza28 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Joan Laporta 'charged with alleged fraud' for second time in one month over €50k payment as Barcelona president comes under fire again
    goal.com11 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Alternate MLS Awards: Best and worst kits of 2024, from Minnesota United FC's Starry Night to St. Louis CITY SC's Confluence
    goal.com5 hours ago
    Hero Paul Mullin dubs Wrexham the 'Harlem Globetrotters' after scoring first League One goal for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side
    goal.com17 hours ago
    How ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ gives Red Dragons stars ‘thick skin’ – with role of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney in making life easier explained by on-loan striker
    goal.com12 hours ago
    Xavi enters talks over return to management five months after divisive exit from Barcelona
    goal.com10 hours ago
    'Everyone knows it's my celebration' - Chelsea's Cole Palmer reveals origin behind iconic 'cold' gesture with nod to former team-mate
    goal.com11 hours ago
    'Clever and dangerous!' - Wayne Rooney seethes at Plymouth's red card during 5-0 thrashing by Cardiff as pressure ramps back up on Pilgrims manager
    goal.com16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy