Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    North Carolina woman running 'can't win' state senate campaign against gerrymandering

    By Brett Wilkins, Common Dreams,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Stella Young
    11m ago
    It has come to my attention that the majority of my ballots primarily feature Republican candidates. This has been an ongoing issue since the commencement of my voting history in this region. However, if we maintain our unity and achieve comprehensive success, we possess the capability to rectify this chaotic situation. It is imperative that we establish a fair and equitable system for all. The current state of affairs is indeed disheartening. As responsible citizens, we must collectively endeavor to eliminate this pervasive takeover. Our collective potential is boundless, provided that we take decisive action. We should repose our trust in Vice President Harris, empowering her to rectify the system and ensure the equitable distribution of financial resources, even in the absence of tax breaks.
    Frank Sweeley
    6h ago
    The whole country is losing to these racist money and power hungry republican politicians
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina Republicans Cast Alarming Post-Hurricane Election Vote
    The New Republic10 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story13 hours ago
    Walz says 90-year-old mom lives off social security check during North Carolina rally
    Fox News2 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'It’s a real thing': Ex-GOP official says 'whisper caucus' of Republicans will pick Harris
    Raw Story1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    "We're getting creamed": Graham bemoans Harris' huge fundraising advantage on "Hannity"
    Salon1 day ago
    'I was pushed by an elderly woman': Hecklers whine to Fox News after Kamala Harris rally
    Raw Story11 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From North Carolina
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    About 253K people moved from Virginia last year: Where did they go?
    Margaret Minnicks5 hours ago
    Montana's deep-red politics faces fresh challenge — from notorious Oath Keeper's son
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Bill Clinton jokes about Trump ‘enemy from within’ remarks: ‘I want him to transfer me to Guantánamo’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Commissioner Refuses to Apologize to 82 Year Old “Miss Rachel”
    Rosa1 day ago
    Elon Musk Suggests Mourning Sydney Wilson’s Life After Police Shooting Is A ‘BLM Hoax’
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    In early returns, Republicans voting often
    The Center Square7 hours ago
    Friday, October 18, 2024 – Candidate Native voter outreach in the home stretch
    nativeamericacalling.com3 days ago
    Violent Brawl Breaks Out Between Women at Football Game, Both Hit With Charges
    suggest.com3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    DNC unveils ‘disaster’ billboard to greet Trump at Steelers game
    Raw Story13 hours ago
    'Totally disingenuous': More voters from Trump's Latino town hall say he lost their vote
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy