Guitar World Magazine
“The Metallica guys were the first ones I heard about using those live. I was like, ‘Man, what are you playing through?!’” Jerry Cantrell shares his thoughts on digital modelers – and why he’s “not there yet”
By Matt OwenAmit Sharma,2 days ago
By Matt OwenAmit Sharma,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
M Henderson16 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
“That thing is a little monster; so much tone and feel”: Supro makes a play for the top gig-friendly combo by placing “the iconic Supro sound” into the go-anywhere Montauk
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
“The Fuzz+ somehow takes the perfect fuzz platform even further”: Silktone has overhauled its germanium transistor fuzz pedal – and it’s got a ‘pickup simulator’
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“We really had to think about it, bro. Do you think we wanted to take the grief we took, and end up in a lawsuit? But what were we supposed to do?” Nikki Sixx reflects on Mötley Crüe's decision to oust Mick Mars
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Guitar World deals of the week: save a huge $1,000 on a Guild acoustic, $440 off a Sterling by Music Man bass, plus a blanket 15% off all PRS SE
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Guitar World Magazine3 days ago
“There I was, 28 years old, playing with Stevie Wonder – and he makes the song a bass feature!” Did Nate Watts play on the most under-appreciated bass anthem ever?
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Vision Pet Care19 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
“The guitars we made back in the day were the wellspring of the designs”: Taylor celebrates its 50th anniversary with the Legacy Collection – a new range that revamps the spirit of its earliest acoustic designs
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern4 days ago
“We were surrounded by bands like Animals As Leaders, Meshuggah, Plini… and the crowd could clap in time over a 7/8 time signature, too!” From a virtuoso Tool support to Rabea Massaad’s new supergroup, meet the next generation of progressive guitar heroes
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
The Lantern15 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0