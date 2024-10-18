Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    EA College Football 25 Sim: Alabama vs. Tennessee

    By Cody Goodwin,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: ESPN reveals Week 9 FPI Top 25 with Indiana, LSU surge
    247Sports14 hours ago
    AP Top 25 rankings: Oregon new No. 1, while Georgia climbs as Texas, Alabama tumble ahead of Week 9
    247Sports6 hours ago
    Georgia OL commits to Tennessee, 'just knew' after back-to-back visits
    247Sports9 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Snap judgments: Rapid thoughts, reactions & takeaways from Oklahoma's embarrassing 35-9 loss to South Carolina
    247Sports1 day ago
    Georgia overcomes new 'precedent' after momentum-changing trash incident
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Even more than the SEC, CFP and Heisman implications, Texas-Georgia is a battle for college football supremacy
    247Sports2 days ago
    Oklahoma, Brent Venables draw major criticism after lopsided home loss to South Carolina
    247Sports1 day ago
    Kirby Smart says refs 'tried to rob us," calls reversal of Texas pass interference unfortunate and dangerous
    247Sports20 hours ago
    Texas Football Game Predictions: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia
    247Sports2 days ago
    Everything Bill Self said after Late Night in the Phog
    247Sports1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Nick Saban makes pick for Alabama football at Tennessee
    247Sports1 day ago
    These football helmets took hundreds of hours to decorate
    247Sports1 day ago
    Latest bowl projections, playoff chances for Alabama after Tennessee loss
    247Sports6 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 90-65 win over Bemidji State
    247Sports1 day ago
    AP Top 25 Lookahead: Where Texas Stands Following First Loss Of Season
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Oregon lands at No. 1 in AP Poll and Coaches Poll for first time since 2012
    247Sports6 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    NCAA issues response to Tony Bennett amid calls for change in college basketball
    247Sports1 day ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy