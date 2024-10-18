Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hawaiinewsnow.com

    First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades and limited showers are expected this weekend

    By Drew Davis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Missing: Where is Kamalani-Jewelz Jardine?
    Court TV1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet the Hawaii piano virtuoso who’s using her craft as a way to heal
    hawaiinewsnow.com1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Mental health advocates report spike in maternal suicides
    hawaiinewsnow.com1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Tasty Halloween treats from Olive Branch Hawaii
    hawaiinewsnow.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy