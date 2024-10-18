Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 9to5Mac

    Apple strong passwords aren’t entirely random, but are cleverly designed

    By Ben Lovejoy,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    iPhone 16 Pro one month later: This one improvement convinced me to upgrade
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    First iPad mini 7 benchmarks reveal upgraded RAM and more
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    iPhone 17 Slim again said to feature just one camera, A19 chip, more
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Apple needs a cheaper Vision Pro to convince developers to get on board with the platform
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    There are six requirements to get Apple Intelligence features
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Ted Lasso season 4 sets January start date as we await Apple TV+ announcement
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Indie App Spotlight: ‘Qewie’ lets you generate eye-catching QR codes in just a tap
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Apple @ Work: Popular Apple TV digital signage tool launches new 2.0 version
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Apple is working on a smart home product with a display: Here’s what to expect next year
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Homekit Weekly: Upgrade your interior doors with the ThorBolt MK1 smart lock
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy