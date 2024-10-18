Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • saturdaydownsouth.com

    Friedlander: 5 questions to ponder before kickoff of Week 8 in ACC football

    By Brett Friedlander,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    AP Top 25, Week 9: Georgia moves up, but does not claim No. 1 spot after win over Texas
    saturdaydownsouth.com5 hours ago
    Georgia mascot Uga reportedly won't travel for Texas game
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    Alabama torched by fans, media for fake injury attempt vs. Tennessee
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    Deshaun Watson suffers apparent non-contact injury vs. Bengals
    saturdaydownsouth.com5 hours ago
    Kirby Smart reacts to UGA's win over Texas, comments on overturned call: 'They tried to rob us'
    saturdaydownsouth.com20 hours ago
    Former Alabama RB Josh Jacobs grabs 1st career receiving TD, snapping long streak
    saturdaydownsouth.com4 hours ago
    10 things every fan must do when visiting Chapel Hill
    saturdaydownsouth.com10 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    ESPN BET Promo Code SOUTH: Snag $1K SNF First-Bet Rest for Steelers-Jets
    saturdaydownsouth.com4 hours ago
    Ricky Pearsall Jr. to make NFL debut weeks after being wounded in shooting
    saturdaydownsouth.com4 hours ago
    Ryan Williams misses key block on Alabama's 4th-and-22 play at Tennessee
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    South Carolina trolls Oklahoma on social media for giving up 9 sacks
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    10 things I'm absolutely overreacting to after Week 8 in the SEC
    saturdaydownsouth.com12 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Opinion – Rachel Roberts: Kentucky’s Constitutional Amendments sow division rather than unity
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Wyoming’s mostly wolf-free policy produces precise management of a controversial canine
    WyoFile25 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy