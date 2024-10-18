Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Quartz

    Tesla is being investigated after its Full Self-Driving software was involved in a fatal crash

    By William Gavin,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution just sold for millions of dollars
    Quartz2 days ago
    A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected
    Quartz3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Nvidia stock nears a record, AI powers TSMC, and Big Tech goes nuclear: AI news roundup
    Quartz2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    The 10 worst deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
    Quartz1 day ago
    20 of the most boring cars ever made
    Quartz13 hours ago
    Al Gore thought stopping climate change would be hard. But not this hard
    Quartz15 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Thinking of going solar? Wait until you need a new roof
    Quartz1 day ago
    Boeing's cash crunch, Delta's makeover, and United's strong quarter: Airlines news roundup
    Quartz2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Memecoins beat these Nasdaq tech firms at their own game — here's how
    Quartz2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
    Quartz2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Now the Boeing strike has a major supplier furloughing workers
    Quartz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy