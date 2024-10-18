Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • sentientmedia.org

    Where JD Vance Stands on Factory Farming and Meat

    By Seth Millstein,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    Art Foltynewicz
    19m ago
    the blue wave is coming.
    Tamara Dozier
    6h ago
    VOTE BLUE
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Harris shuts down rally hecklers with two-sentence Trump jab
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Soybeans Collapse into the Friday Close
    NASDAQ2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Fans Left Speechless by Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers9 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon moves to No. 1, Bama falls in Week 9 college football rankings
    College Football HQ On SI7 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy