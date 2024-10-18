Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • berkeleyside.org

    Opinion: Vote Yes on Measure X to support Berkeley libraries

    By Amy Roth,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy