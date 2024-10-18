Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • actionnewsjax.com

    Harris and Trump target Michigan as both parties try to shore up 'blue wall' votes

    By CHRIS MEGERIAN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Trump attends Al Smith charity dinner with his wife, Melania, while Harris appears virtually
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Harris says Trump is 'cruel' as she spotlights abortion restrictions in Georgia during early voting
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Deion Sanders can't resist jab at Barack Obama for saying Colorado had 'a couple good players'
    actionnewsjax.com21 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's
    actionnewsjax.com3 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Russian and Ukrainian business dealings with Cypriot banks dwindled due to sanctions, banks say
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Judge delays order in antitrust case requiring Google to open up its app store
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Mason Rudolph to start for Titans vs. Bills as Will Levis recovers from shoulder injury
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    With brain injuries a growing problem, the US military tests how to protect troops from blasts
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels leaves game vs. Panthers early with rib injury
    actionnewsjax.com3 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Musk offers voters $1 million to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution. Can that be legal?
    actionnewsjax.com4 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy