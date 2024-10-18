Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • thurstontalk.com

    Saint Martin’s University’s New President William Brownsberger Brings Leadership Skills That Will Guide His Vision for the Campus, Community and Students

    By Nancy Krier,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO4 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen17 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Halloween Party Animals! Events for Kids at Zoos
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy