Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBIR

    East Tennessee schools with cellphone bans are seeing a big change

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Earl Johnson
    2d ago
    kids probably making better grades in school
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee pulls out all the stops against Alabama, bringing out multiple VFLs and LVFLs before and during UT game
    WBIR4 hours ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    More people are becoming addicted to TikTok
    WBIR3 days ago
    Offseason battle that Tennessee lost to Deion Sanders is coming back to haunt the Vols
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Nick Saban makes a startling admission about the Tennessee-Alabama rivalry
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Small business owners will have to wait for loans from SBA
    WBIR3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Can The Atlanta Falcons Keep This Up On Offense? | Atlanta Sports Party
    WBIR2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy