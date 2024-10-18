Open in App
    The Blue Ridge Parkway Could Come Back With Better Charging

    By Jennifer Sensiba,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 18
    Donald Sink
    5h ago
    I can hear it now. You're enjoying the quiet time driving through the mountains . Suddenly you hear the roar of a diesel engine. Pulling into a look out the sound gets louder. Looking around you find the sound, it's a big generator providing electricity for the changing stations for the EVs. Irony has no limits.
    Leslie Cooper
    20h ago
    I'm sure Elon will get on this right away after everyone who lost their home has somewhere to stay. They're still trying to access all the damage to people's homes, they can't even start repairs yet.
