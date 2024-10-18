Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jared Goff, Lions hand Vikings first loss; Giants' Daniel Jones ends home TD skid

    By Garrett Podell,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Troy Hill: Let go by Carolina
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Lions vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 7 game
    CBS Sports6 hours ago
    Where to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs game: TV channel, NFL kickoff time, live stream, spread, odds
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    NFL Week 7 picks, spreads, odds, best bets: Jayden Daniels pounds Panthers, Bills rout Titans
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play in Buffalo
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas starting lineup: Christopher Bell wins pole, Ryan Blaney crashes in practice
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Goes for 33 points off bench
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    WATCH: Texas fans pelt field with trash over controversial pass interference call that refs end up overturning
    CBS Sports21 hours ago
    2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, playoff predictions, time, lineup: Model has surprising South Point 400 picks
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sniffs triple-double Friday
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Spurs' Jamaree Bouyea: Signed by San Antonio
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Blues' Jake Neighbours: First multi-point game of season
    CBS Sports7 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    MLB predictions, picks, best bets: NLCS Game 6 offers more high scoring for Dodgers, Mets, led by Mookie Betts
    CBS Sports9 hours ago
    MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to eliminate 'really questionable' blackouts for in-market streaming
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy