Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is dead. Can Israel seal a hostage deal now?

    By Brittney Melton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The News Roundup For October 18, 2024
    NPR2 days ago
    Up First from NPR
    NPR2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    NOAA's annual winter forecast is here. These are the weather predictions for your area
    NPR2 days ago
    Frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target and supermarkets are recalled over listeria risk
    NPR1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Approaches to life: Improvise, pivot or plan
    NPR2 days ago
    Vegan cheese doesn't melt like the real deal. That could soon change
    NPR2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    GOP ads on transgender rights are dominating airwaves in the election's closing days
    NPR1 day ago
    Why Catholic bishops are donating less to oppose abortion rights measures this year
    NPR11 hours ago
    Alabama executes man who killed 5 and asked to be put to death
    NPR2 days ago
    PHOTOS: How 9 families cope when they can't afford 3 healthy meals a day for the kids
    NPR2 days ago
    U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed
    NPR1 day ago
    What does it take to run a free, fair and peaceful election?
    NPR5 hours ago
    Mortgage rates were supposed to come down. Instead, they're rising. Here's why
    NPR2 days ago
    What to know about Republican challenges to overseas and military voting
    NPR14 hours ago
    Arizona voters will soon decide if illegal border crossings should be a state crime
    NPR2 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy