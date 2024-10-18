Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newhampshirebulletin.com

    Ban going into effect next year aims to cut food waste, greenhouse gas emissions

    By Claire Sullivan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    Mark Tenneson
    16h ago
    It's sad how much food gets wasted from the school lunch program. I graduated from high school almost 45 years ago but I remember kids dumping almost their whole tray of food in the garbage can. They might save the dessert but dumped the rest- and I'm sure it's no different today. Kids don't care. Someone else is paying for it.
    carmen nappa
    1d ago
    so much for composting, wasn't it there idea?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Officials consider changes after ‘crazy tourists’ overcrowd a popular New Hampshire trail
    Boston2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    'Obscure' Massachusetts Destination Named Richest Town In The Entire State
    WXKS Kiss 1081 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    From BMWs To Rolls-Royces, Four Men Accused Of Stealing 120 Luxury Cars And Bikes
    Carscoops1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Beloved Teacher and Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Trapped in N.Y. House Fire: 'Unimaginable Loss'
    People3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Nashua, NH police search for man on bike who slapped women at park
    CBS Boston1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy