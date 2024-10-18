Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    His playing blew the minds of Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai and Eddie Van Halen, while his improvisation was up there with John Coltrane and Charlie Parker – here’s how Allan Holdsworth reinvented the way we approach the electric guitar

    By Nick Mellor,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Mick Vega
    1d ago
    Great player indeed 🎸
    Cadimus Maximus
    1d ago
    I've admittedly never listened to Holdsworth, but Stevie Ray Vaughan is the greatest, in my opinion.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “Eddie asked me to show the solo to him, because he’d forgotten it”: Jennifer Batten recalls re-teaching EVH his 'Beat It' solo
    Guitar Player17 hours ago
    “I was like, ‘The dummy pickup in Frankenstein? You really think that’s sacrilege?’ I thought replacing it with something that worked was a good idea”: Joe Satriani on what it takes to play Van Halen live – custom amps, power tools, and, above all, guts
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    15 Best Guitar Players of All Time
    Singersroom2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Tom Selleck Shows Off New Look During Appearance With Wife Jillie Mack and Daughter Hannah [Photos]
    Closer Weekly2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    The Trouble Behind the Scenes of TV's 'Alice' Between Linda Lavin & Polly Holiday & Then Diane Ladd
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Alex Van Halen Says Van Halen “Not the Same” After David Lee Roth Left: “Magic Was in the First Years”
    Consequence (formerly Consequence Of Sound)1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    “This experience has deeply touched my heart in a way I never expected”: Jason Becker gifts guitar to viral 11-year-old metal star Maya Neelakantan following heartwarming meeting
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “The Fuzz+ somehow takes the perfect fuzz platform even further”: Silktone has overhauled its germanium transistor fuzz pedal – and it’s got a ‘pickup simulator’
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    The Story Behind the Final Song Led Zeppelin Recorded Before John Bonham’s Death
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Guitar World deals of the week: save a huge $1,000 on a Guild acoustic, $440 off a Sterling by Music Man bass, plus a blanket 15% off all PRS SE
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Every single PRS SE guitar is 15% off right now – including 5 of our highest-rated picks
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Stephen Colbert Reveals How Trump 'Crapped The Bed' In The Most Public Way Possible
    HuffPost2 days ago
    After Barbie, Mattel plucks a childhood toy from shelves for a bizarre live-action movie – because apparently it's "a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities"
    GamesRadar3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Emmanuel Clase Is All Quit And No Heart, And That's Why The Cleveland Guardians Season Is Over
    Stadium Rant21 hours ago
    “That thing is a little monster; so much tone and feel”: Supro makes a play for the top gig-friendly combo by placing “the iconic Supro sound” into the go-anywhere Montauk
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    “The guitars we made back in the day were the wellspring of the designs”: Taylor celebrates its 50th anniversary with the Legacy Collection – a new range that revamps the spirit of its earliest acoustic designs
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy