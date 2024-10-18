Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDBJ7.com

    HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Charles Esten returns to Smith Mountain Lake, a tour stop for his debut album

    By Kimberly McBroom,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy