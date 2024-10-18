Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHEC TV-10

    Egypt increases fuel prices by 10% to 17%

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    First Alert Weather In-Depth: A rare comet in our western sky
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    U.S. Attorney: Retail thefts cost consumers in form of higher prices, closed stores
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    Judge delays order in antitrust case requiring Google to open up its app store
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    CVS Health CEO Lynch steps down as national chain struggles to right its path
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Cuba’s electrical grid goes offline after one of the island’s major power plant fails
    WHEC TV-102 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    The Vessel, a Manhattan tourist site closed after suicides, reopens with new safety features
    WHEC TV-107 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy