Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox29.com

    House explosion in Honey Brook leaves at least 1 dead: officials

    By FOX 29 Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Haik
    1d ago
    Oh no. I will pray for the family. So sorry for your loss. 🙏🏻
    Dale M Groff
    2d ago
    Would not be surprised if it is UGI.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Woman, 32, mysteriously drops dead feet from her home while walking dog & family didn’t find out until 6 days later
    The US Sun4 days ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Photos: Polish zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered Sumatran tigers
    fox29.com2 days ago
    New video emerges as husband charged after wife's body found wrapped in plastic
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WUSL Power 992 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    The 215: History with tiles, floral artistry and organic farming with animals
    fox29.com1 day ago
    Major CBS Show Seemingly Canceled: No Season 2 Announcement Made for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
    PopCulture6 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post4 days ago
    Atlas comet: Why this weekend is best time to see comet, meteor shower
    fox29.com1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Pennsylvania
    wheninyourstate.com6 hours ago
    Aldi, Walmart, others tout Thanksgiving meal deals
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Dog spotted on top of Great Pyramid of Giza returns safely to the bottom
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police investigating argument turned shooting outside West Chester Wawa
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    The Sphere is getting a second location following Las Vegas success
    fox29.com2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy