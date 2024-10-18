Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox26houston.com

    Texas AG Ken Paxton sues pediatrician accused of providing hormone treatment to 21 teens

    By FOX 26 Digital,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Hermion
    2d ago
    Paxton is out of control and the state of Texas allows this.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas Supreme Court halts Robert Roberson's execution in 'shaken baby syndrome' case
    fox26houston.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    TX lawmakers' hail mary delays execution
    fox26houston.com9 hours ago
    The keys to downsizing
    fox26houston.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Majority of Americans feel worse off than 4 years ago, Gallup poll finds
    fox26houston.com2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    MLB expanding to Austin? Group making their pitch | Texas: The Issue Is
    fox26houston.com1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Texas House members react to Robert Roberson's stay of execution
    fox26houston.com2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Alabama woman arrested, son kicked off cruise ship after alleged assault on older passenger
    fox26houston.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy