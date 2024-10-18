Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • guitar.com

    “Playing music is just like playing video games. You’re playing it because you’re having a good time”: Zakk Wylde says the guitar is safe with the next generation

    By Rachel Roberts,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Luca Brassi
    10h ago
    Zakk Wylde is a beast, keep on shredding
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    “If two’s good, 20’s better. That was our mantra”: Eddie Van Halen took an entire bottle of steroid pills before his death because they made him “feel like Superman”
    guitar.com2 days ago
    “It was the first-ever Vox amp he used as part of The Fab Four”: Vox amp John Lennon used to record Please Please Me at Abbey Road studios going up for auction
    guitar.com2 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    “Rory’s guitar is coming home to Ireland”: Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Fender Stratocaster sells for over $1 million at auction
    guitar.com2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    The Trouble Behind the Scenes of TV's 'Alice' Between Linda Lavin & Polly Holiday & Then Diane Ladd
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney34 minutes ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Halloween Party Animals! Events for Kids at Zoos
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Scores Key Win in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy