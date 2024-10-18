Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • bctv.org

    Spotlight on Route 422 Improvement Project

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bubba
    1d ago
    Lexi, it's spelled Exeter, not Exter!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WUSL Power 991 day ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Woman Disappeared After Returning from Europe Trip. Then Her Body Was Found Wrapped in Plastic Inside Closet
    People1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney33 minutes ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy