Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Lin-Manuel Miranda's new musical is based on a cult movie — and is for your ears only

    By Jennifer Vanasco,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Mitzi Gaynor, star of the big-screen musical ‘South Pacific,’ dies at 93
    NPR2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Lessons on just winging it— from a musical improviser
    NPR2 days ago
    Charles Ives’ vision of America still strikes an unsettling chord
    NPR1 day ago
    Vegan cheese doesn't melt like the real deal. That could soon change
    NPR2 days ago
    Meet 7 newly described frog species, all named after Star Trek characters
    NPR2 days ago
    Emo music not only still exists — it's thriving
    NPR2 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more
    NPR9 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    From political change to spooky traditions, check out these new podcasts
    NPR1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    What's Making Us Happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and listening
    NPR1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    PHOTOS: How 9 families cope when they can't afford 3 healthy meals a day for the kids
    NPR2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy