Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Barbed wire, high fences: some election spots in Arizona close, but others step up

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    kuchisabishii
    1d ago
    Thanks to insurrectionist MAGA trrrorist . FDT
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GOP ads on transgender rights are dominating airwaves in the election's closing days
    NPR1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    NOAA's annual winter forecast is here. These are the weather predictions for your area
    NPR1 day ago
    Frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target and supermarkets are recalled over listeria risk
    NPR1 day ago
    The Indicator from Planet Money
    NPR1 day ago
    The News Roundup For October 18, 2024
    NPR1 day ago
    Mitzi Gaynor, star of the big-screen musical ‘South Pacific,’ dies at 93
    NPR2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA46 minutes ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Judge unseals Ruben Gallego divorce filing that has hovered over Arizona senate race
    NPR2 days ago
    Alabama executes man who killed 5 and asked to be put to death
    NPR2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed
    NPR1 day ago
    PHOTOS: How 9 families cope when they can't afford 3 healthy meals a day for the kids
    NPR2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Vegan cheese doesn't melt like the real deal. That could soon change
    NPR2 days ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
    NPR12 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    What to know about Republican challenges to overseas and military voting
    NPR7 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy