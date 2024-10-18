Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC San Diego

    Treasury yields hold steady as investors digest data indicating economic resilience

    By Lisa Kailai Han,CNBCSawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    U.S. deficit tops $1.8 trillion in 2024 as interest on debt surpasses trillion-dollar mark
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    CNBC Daily Open: The Dow hits another high amid a mostly flat market
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    European markets rise day after ECB rate cut; Gucci-owner Kering climbs 5%
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Some workers qualify for a maximum Social Security retirement benefit. But even people with moderate earnings can increase their checks
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Jim Cramer says investors too worried about the Fed's next move are missing opportunities
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Rare copy of the US Constitution fetches $9 million at auction
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Daylight saving time is coming to an end. When is it? Here's what to know
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Alaska Airlines awaits final approval for direct flights from SAN to Washington, DC
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Merck says experimental RSV treatment protected infants in trial, paving way for potential approval
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Power goes out on entire island of Cuba, leaving 10 million people without electricity
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    FBI arrests Alabama man for SEC X hack that spiked price of bitcoin
    NBC San Diego3 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Trump calls judge overseeing his Jan. 6 case ‘the most evil person'
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Teen tobacco use falls to 25-year low as fewer pick up e-cigarettes
    NBC San Diego2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Cramer's Lightning Round: Coterra Energy is a buy
    NBC San Diego1 day ago
    Lawmakers propose cutting hard-rock-mine oversight, despite public outcry
    WyoFile9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy