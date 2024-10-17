Open in App
    • KTRE

    2 crew members still missing after Navy jet crash site found

    2 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Attorney for Menendez brothers: New evidence in case
    KTRE2 days ago
    Still time to treat fire ants with bait
    KTRE14 hours ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Neighbors bring early Christmas for dying woman
    KTRE1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Archaeologists discover 12 skeletons at ancient landmark used in ‘Indiana Jones’ film
    KTRE1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Live From Huntsville: Robert Roberson receives temporary stay of execution
    KTRE1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Defense petitions U.S. Supreme Court after Texas denies Robert Roberson clemency
    KTRE2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago

