Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • thespruce.com

    I Washed Towels in Both Hot and Cold Water to Prove Which Temp Works Better

    By Mary Marlowe Leverette,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Lucy Perez
    19m ago
    Cold water works fine. Very little detergent, small amount of softener, double rinse. Gets rid of smell and leaves towels soft.
    Eggman73
    12h ago
    Well, if you actually WASH yourself while in the shower, the towels shouldn't get so dirty that you need to "sanitize" them. A plain wash cycle will do just fine.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6 Ways To Keep Sheets From Balling Up In The Dryer, According To A Laundry Expert
    The Daily South4 hours ago
    Clogged Drain or Toilet? How to Use a Plunger the Right Way Without Calling a Pro
    thespruce.com7 hours ago
    5 Things You Should Always Wash in Cold Water, According to a Laundry Expert
    thespruce.com4 hours ago
    The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand
    chowhound.com6 days ago
    5 ways to speed up drying your laundry this winter – including towel hack that removes 1/3 of moisture instantly
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'Secret doorway' in Antarctic snow spotted on Google Maps has internet in a frenzy
    Irish Star3 days ago
    5 Things That Are Making Your Kitchen Countertops Look Cluttered
    thespruce.com2 days ago
    15 Smart Ways to Use Your Swiffer to Tackle Household Chores Beyond Sweeping
    thespruce.com1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Married Woman Says Sister Moved in a Year Ago, and She and Her Husband Are Tired of 'Holding Back' in the Bedroom
    People2 days ago
    8 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to an Arborist
    Martha Stewart1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Costco Just Released Another Huge, 170-Piece Le Creuset Set—Get It Before It's Gone
    thespruce.com18 hours ago
    17 Signs of Clutter in a Tidy House
    Theresa Bedford23 days ago
    6 Things You Should Never Store in the Basement, According to Professional Organizers
    thespruce.com1 day ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    I Tried 3 Viral Hacks to Keep Pumpkins from Rotting—and This One Actually Worked
    thespruce.com2 days ago
    I was beautiful - all I want is to go back to how I looked before': Mother of one, 34, reveals anguish as cosmetic procedure millions of women have each year destroys her looks
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    Boost Testosterone and Reverse Hair Loss Naturally During Perimenopause and Menopause With These 5 Foods
    First For Women23 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
    CNN3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Roses Need Special Winter Care—What You Should Do Now for Better Spring Blooms
    thespruce.com1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    8 Entryway Must-Haves You Should Always Include in Your Home, Designers Say
    thespruce.com6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy