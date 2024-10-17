Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • syracuse.com

    Detached house sells for $90,000 in Syracuse

    By Real Estate Newswire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    MUM2024
    1d ago
    Is this real news!! I don’t think so!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy