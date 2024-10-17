Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mynews13.com

    No. 6 Miami looks to stay on a roll, UF hopes to get above .500 and other state teams seek win

    By Spectrum Sports Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Tropical Storm Oscar forms in the western Atlantic
    mynews13.comlast hour
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Two Texas Rangers named 2024 Gold Glove finalists
    mynews13.com2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Mayor: Browns leaving Cleveland for Brook Park
    mynews13.com1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Universal Orlando announces opening date for its Epic Universe park
    mynews13.com2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Bally Sports rebranded as FanDuel Sports Network
    mynews13.com20 hours ago
    Interview: What are Rays' options after Trop damage?
    mynews13.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy