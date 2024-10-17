Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • US News and World Report

    Biden Cancels $4.5 Billion in Public Workers' Student Loans

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 97
    Add a Comment
    KamaChameleon
    1d ago
    I can't take any more of the Harris/Biden team giving my tax money to people who don't deserve it. STOP THE SPENDING AND REDISTRIBUTION OF WEALTH.
    Chrissy Buffalo NY
    1d ago
    His promise? That was their choice to sign for that loan. We are concerned with lowered rents and lower food and co-payments for medical and prescription. Not for people that chose to make a debt we need help with people that need help with everyday needs to survive you freaking moron.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    India's Alleged Interference in Canada Was 'Horrific Mistake,' Trudeau Says
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Exclusive-In West Bank, Pepsi and Coke Bottlers Face Can and Sugar Shortage
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Trump Delivers a Pointed and at Times Bitter Speech at Al Smith Charity Dinner
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Colombian Coca Leaf Farming Hit Two-Decade High in 2023, UN Says
    US News and World Report18 hours ago
    Kyrsten Sinema: Lame Duck, Big Flyer
    US News and World Report22 hours ago
    We Created a Monster: Trump Was a TV Fantasy Invented for 'The Apprentice'
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    India Seeks Critical Mineral Agreement With US, Hopes for a Trade Pact, Minister Says
    US News and World Report2 hours ago
    India Ex-Official Charged in US Murder Plot Had Been Arrested in Delhi Attempted Murder Case
    US News and World Report4 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Rachel Sweet Has Won Two of the Nation’s Toughest Abortion Fights. She Heads Home to Missouri for a Third
    US News and World Report5 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    OECD-Backed Group Calls for Global Pact to Solve Water Crisis
    US News and World Report2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy