Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho State Journal

    Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military

    By JASON DEAREN, MICHELLE R. SMITHAARON KESSLER - Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Japan's ruling party headquarters is attacked with firebombs and suspect is arrested
    Idaho State Journal7 hours ago
    North Korea says its revised constitution defines South Korea as 'hostile state' for first time
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted in a US drug trafficking case
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    CVS Health CEO Lynch steps down as national chain struggles to right its path
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    Opinion: You may, in fact, yell 'fire' in a crowded theater
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Browns announce plans to move from their lakefront stadium since 1999 to dome in the suburbs
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Argentine authorities probe what happened before Liam Payne's fatal fall from his hotel balcony
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett is retiring effective immediately
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy