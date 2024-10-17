Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho State Journal

    His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same

    By JASON DEAREN, MICHELLE R. SMITHAARON KESSLER - Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    North Korea says its revised constitution defines South Korea as 'hostile state' for first time
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted in a US drug trafficking case
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Japan's ruling party headquarters is attacked with firebombs and suspect is arrested
    Idaho State Journal7 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk and tells owners to park them outdoors
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy