Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bakersfield Californian

    AP News Summary at 5:27 a.m. EDT

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Cuba’s grid goes offline with massive blackout after a major power plant fails
    Bakersfield Californian16 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension
    Bakersfield Californian1 day ago
    Fry's 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to stunning 7-5 win over Yankees, close to 2-1 in ALCS
    Bakersfield Californian1 day ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy