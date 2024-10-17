Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Chronicle

    Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military

    By JASON DEAREN, MICHELLE R. SMITH and AARON KESSLER,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What channel is the Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State game on?
    Houston Chronicle2 hours ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    A blaze burns down a brand-new fire station in Germany that lacked fire alarms
    Houston Chronicle1 day ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    CSX profit rose 8% in the third quarter but hurricane damage will impact current period
    Houston Chronicle2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    The NHTSA Is Investigating Tesla's Full Self Driving Feature Again
    Houston Chronicle22 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy