Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WVNews

    His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same

    By JASON DEAREN, MICHELLE R. SMITHAARON KESSLER - Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Listeria recall grows to 12 million pounds of meat and poultry, some of it sent to US schools
    WVNews2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    On the road
    WVNews11 hours ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Saints searching for remedies as they try to avoid their worst skid since 2005
    WVNews16 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    'The old man knows the exceptions'
    WVNews11 hours ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Rain suspends play in BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea with Green in the lead
    WVNews1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy