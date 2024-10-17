Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSAT 12

    The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 1 million in public service jobs

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 635
    Add a Comment
    Tim Crumly
    17h ago
    Of course they did really did you think that the Democrats would follow through with their promises??? Just like the rest of their promises always a excuse why they didn’t do it but they still had billions of dollars to send to other countries but not a single penny can be spent on American people!!!!
    Michael !
    18h ago
    This is outrageous .You borrow money you pay it back
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite13 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Cuba's power grid fails, plunging country into darkness
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    US filings for jobless applications retreat back to recent ranges after big jump due to hurricanes
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Homeland Security grants temporary status to Lebanese already in the United States
    KSAT 121 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Bret Baier Ends Kamala Harris Interview as Her Aides Demand Wrap: ‘They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    At debate, Mayra Flores shrugs off concern about mandating South Texans carry passports
    KSAT 121 day ago
    What is shaken baby syndrome, the controversial diagnosis for which Robert Roberson is set to die?
    KSAT 121 day ago
    Mexico’s ex-public security chief sentenced to 38-plus years in US for taking cartel bribes
    KSAT 122 days ago
    American Airlines receives federal approval for direct flight from San Antonio to Washington, DC
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Wyoming’s costly police brutality settlements demonstrate need for reform
    WyoFile4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
    KSAT 121 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    TikTok let through disinformation in political ads despite its own ban, Global Witness finds
    KSAT 121 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    House panel issues “unprecedented subpoena” in last-ditch effort to halt Texas execution of Robert Roberson
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    A legal battle spared Robert Roberson’s life, for now. Here’s what happens next.
    KSAT 1218 hours ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy