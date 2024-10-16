Open in App
    This No-Frills Gas Station In Minnesota Hides One Of The State’s Best Bakeries

    By Greyson Murphy,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 6
    Subzeroskinnydipper
    2h ago
    Doughnuts the size of your head…NO JOKE!
    Deb Engen
    16h ago
    You have to see to understand how huge the baked goods are! Love it there, everything is so good.
