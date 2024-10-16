Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theblock.co

    Binance Labs invests in Bitcoin liquid staking platform Lombard

    By Yogita Khatri,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Japan’s Metaplanet rolls up bitcoin put options for additional revenue
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Stripe in talks to acquire stablecoin-focused fintech firm: Bloomberg
    theblock.co1 day ago
    zkPass raises $12.5 million Series A at $100 million token valuation
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Bitcoin-backed stablecoin developer Hermetica raises $1.7 million in seed funding
    theblock.co2 days ago
    US prosecutors call for reduced five-year prison sentence for 2016 Bitfinex hacker Ilya Lichtenstein
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Hong Kong police bust $46 million romance fraud scheme involving crypto
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Nishad Singh's defense pushes for no jail time, citing 'limited' role in FTX case
    theblock.co1 day ago
    US SEC takes next steps in its appeal against earlier Ripple ruling as case forges on
    theblock.co21 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Grayscale files to convert mixed crypto fund with bitcoin, ether and solana into ETF
    theblock.co3 days ago
    Ostium Labs, a startup building onchain perpetuals markets for traditional assets, launches mainnet
    theblock.co1 day ago
    PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin market cap is down 40% from its high above $1 billion in August
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Bitcoin exchange reserves drop to multi-year low amid rising institutional demand: CryptoQuant
    theblock.co1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Radiant Capital appears to suffer $51 million exploit on its BNB Chain and Arbitrum instances
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Robinhood confirms plan to support bitcoin, ether futures trading amid desktop rollout
    theblock.co1 day ago
    The Daily: Cosmos co-founder blames Iqlusion over North Korea-linked security risks, Italy plans 42% capital gains tax on bitcoin and more
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Kraken rolls out wrapped bitcoin alternative kBTC on Ethereum and OP Mainnet
    theblock.co1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    RWA tokenization startup Plume Network says it has $100 million in solar assets available to users keen to earn yield
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Ethereum funding rates surge heightens risk of long-leverage washout, analyst says
    theblock.co2 days ago
    Ethereum staker revenue drops 30% since March peak as onchain activity slows
    theblock.co2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy