Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • dexerto.com

    Guinness World Records explains why Censor’s 24-hour pull-up record was rejected

    By Brad Norton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Young Sheldon’s George Sr breaks silence on Georgie & Mandy’s “replacement”
    dexerto.com2 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Smile 2 has a secret connection to The Shining
    dexerto.com18 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    XDefiant producer denies shutdown rumors after Season 4
    dexerto.com2 days ago
    Ironmouse tops Twitch & YouTube charts for most watched female streamer after massive subathon
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    Dr Disrespect slams Kick after CEO says signing him would “harm” the platform
    dexerto.com2 days ago
    Ibai reveals plans to unify KOI, Toronto Ultra, Defiant and MAD Lions brands
    dexerto.com13 hours ago
    What is the ‘Beautiful Day’ challenge on TikTok? Viral Akon trend explained
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    Amouranth concerned as fan follows her & demands to meet at site of double homicide
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    TikTok’s algorithm prioritizes “beautiful” people according to leaked documents
    dexerto.com23 hours ago
    Maxwell the cat becomes TikTok’s biggest star with incredible POV videos
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Fresh GTA 6 gameplay ‘leak’ goes viral but fans are split if it’s legit or not
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    Pokemon card thieves’ $40k heist thwarted by game store staff who wouldn’t stop talking
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    New Netflix action movie ‘more violent than Terrifier 3’ is streaming now
    dexerto.com18 hours ago
    Twitch wants to promote streamers using Netflix-style tactics
    dexerto.com23 hours ago
    I Am Not a Monster creator compares Lois Reiss to Gypsy Rose
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    Space Marine 2 DLC: Post-launch roadmap reveals Horde mode, new cosmetics, more
    dexerto.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Where are they filming Stranger Things Season 5?
    dexerto.com2 days ago
    All GTA games in chronological order: Rockstar’s timeline explained
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    Is Art the Clown a demon? Terrifier 3 ‘9th Circle’ theory explained
    dexerto.com2 days ago
    Wicked star slams “offensive” edited poster and AI fight with Ariana Grande
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    How to join a faction in New World: Aeternum
    dexerto.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    YouTuber rejects “fire hazard” fears as her 12ft disco-ball Halloween skeleton goes viral
    dexerto.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy