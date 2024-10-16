Canby's restored Native Plant Sanctuary ready to debut

The Canby Garden Club will hold a short dedication ceremony for the Native Plant Sanctuary on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Canby Community Park.

According to project lead David Kleinke, the group had more than 100 community members participate in restoring the sanctuary beginning in 2023.

“Now it’s time to celebrate,” Kleinke said. “Everyone is invited. Come and meet the folks who restored the sanctuary and walk the trails and see all the native plants thriving.”

Students at Canby High School will be creating educational signs and brochures for the sanctuary and will be helping with native planting this winter.

The sanctuary is next to the duck pond.

Support for the restoration comes from the City of Canby Parks Department, Canby Kiwanis and the Canby Garden Club.

For more information, visit canbygardenclub.com.