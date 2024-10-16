Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Canby Herald

    Canby's restored Native Plant Sanctuary ready to debut

    By John Baker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIERh_0w9SZR8H00

    The Canby Garden Club will hold a short dedication ceremony for the Native Plant Sanctuary on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Canby Community Park.

    According to project lead David Kleinke, the group had more than 100 community members participate in restoring the sanctuary beginning in 2023.

    “Now it’s time to celebrate,” Kleinke said. “Everyone is invited. Come and meet the folks who restored the sanctuary and walk the trails and see all the native plants thriving.”

    Students at Canby High School will be creating educational signs and brochures for the sanctuary and will be helping with native planting this winter.

    The sanctuary is next to the duck pond.

    Support for the restoration comes from the City of Canby Parks Department, Canby Kiwanis and the Canby Garden Club.

    For more information, visit canbygardenclub.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy