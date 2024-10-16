Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • gameranx.com

    Dragon Age: The Veilguard Is PS5 Pro Enhanced – But Not At 4K 60 FPS

    By Ryan Parreno,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rumor: Sony Will Require PlayStation 5 Pro Compatibility For All Games Published After September 16
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    IO Interactive Says Project 007 Could Be The Start Of A Trilogy
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Assassin’s Creed Actor & Dev Suggests Some Devs Are Out Of Touch
    gameranx.com3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Don’t Nod Is The Latest Studio To Get Hit With Layoffs
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Pokemon Legends Z-A Was Originally Meant For 2024
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Former Halo Dev Says Battle Royale Mode Was A Game Changer
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    700 Ubisoft Workers Strike In France, Across Their Different Locations
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Diablo 4: How To Unlock The Dark Citadel
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 Remake: Brookhaven Hospital Reception Office Padlock Code
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Gets A New Showcase During Xbox Partner Preview
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Is “Not Approved For Release” In Kuwait
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Silent Hill 2 Remake: Where to Find the Garage Jack Lever
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Astro Bot Teases Upcoming Free Updates and Levels!
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Stalker 2 Retains The Franchise’s Legendary Difficulty, But Players Will Have Options
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Subnautica 2 Revealed At Xbox Partner Preview
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Masahiro Sakurai Highlights Key Philosophy In Final Main Video On YouTube Channel
    gameranx.com3 days ago
    13 Best NEW Upcoming Historical Games of 2025
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    PlayStation Store Having Massive Halloween Sale
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Super Mario Party Jamboree Getting Positive Reviews Before Launch
    gameranx.com3 days ago
    Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Mogryph Boss Guide
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Diablo 4: Harbinger of Hatred | Boss Guide
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Mods Are Popping Up All Over The Place
    gameranx.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy