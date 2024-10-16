Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    US swing state voters: 'You have a big say on what happens in the entire world'

    By Rachel Looker BBC News, Washington,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A waitress, a mechanic and a Nascar driver running for US Congress
    BBC2 days ago
    Harris started 'like a rocket' in Michigan. Now she's facing headwinds
    BBC2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Olympic swimmer found guilty of raping teenagers
    BBC2 days ago
    Women 'dine and dash' after birthday meal
    BBC2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Tributes paid to 'joyful' mum who died in crash
    BBC3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Most wanted man caught after four years on the run
    BBC2 days ago
    Woman who died falling from cruise ship named
    BBC2 days ago
    Married couple shot in head found by daughter
    BBC2 days ago
    TV host announces cancer return after clear scans
    BBC3 days ago
    Arrests after cannabis farm found in police raid
    BBC2 days ago
    Jets intercept plane after 'bomb threat' made
    BBC1 day ago
    Teacher who 'led a double life' banned for life
    BBC2 days ago
    Prisons becoming more dangerous - report
    BBC2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Sara Sharif had more than 70 injuries, court hears
    BBC2 days ago
    The powerful Indian gangster pulling strings from behind bars
    BBC2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Moment priest driving car joins video meeting
    BBC5 hours ago
    Toddler murder accused 'brushed off' concerns
    BBC1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Man admits attack on girlfriend was 'ferocious'
    BBC2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy