Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Amendment 4 sponsor sues over DeSantis administration’s threat to broadcasters

    By Jackie Llanos,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Activists call out DeSantis, saying he has ignored the climate crisis
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Federal judge rebukes attorney defending DeSantis admin’s threats to broadcasters
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Alabama executes Derrick Dearman for 2016 murders; 5th execution of 2024
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    Washington and Clackamas counties sue Oregon Health Authority over Measure 110 funding
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Harris says Detroit is ‘going to help deliver Michigan’
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Westside Shooting Victim Fights To Walk Again As Her Family Seeks Justice
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Republicans put up little fight in Henry Cuellar’s race after indictment
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    After Blue Cross, Tufts appeal $15B Medicaid contract, state agrees to reevaluate
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    TBI makes progress in reducing rape kit backlog
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Alaska seeks to dismiss lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a trans-Alaska gas pipeline
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Sheehy has falsely characterized Montana’s Native Americans and should have first apologized
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy